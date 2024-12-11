ARTICLE
11 December 2024

Liddy Manson: Founder Of Meadow Reproductive Health & Trailblazer For Women's Equality (Podcast)

Founder and board member of Meadow Reproductive Health in Northern Virginia, Liddy Manson, joins the Madam Policy podcast to discuss how she went from being an accomplished strategic growth advisor and entrepreneur in the data technology space to a dedicated advocate for women's reproductive health in her local community. Liddy joins hosts Dee Martin and Carolyn Spector to talk about the actions she took following the Dobbs decision, the unique challenges she faced opening up a reproductive health clinic, and how others can get involved in the healthcare policy space. Want to also hear about Liddy's experience serving on the Board of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra alongside Marin Alsop? Then tune in!

