Ralph Levy's article, "Impact of Connelly Decision on Buy-Sell Agreements for Physician and Other Practice Groups," was recently published in the Journal of Health Care Compliance. His article discusses the impact of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, Connelly v. United States, on buy-sell agreements that are funded with life insurance policies owned by physician or otherpractice groups that are used to purchase the equity of a deceased practice owner. "Practice groups should be concerned about the adverse financial and tax consequences in funding the amounts needed to repurchase the equity of a departing physician," Ralph states. To purchase the journal, click here.

