Frazier Closes New Fund At $2.3 Billion

Frazier Healthcare Partners has announced the closing of a new fund with $2.3 billion of commitments.

The fund, Frazier Healthcare Growth Buyout Fund XI, was oversubscribed and hit its hard cap in six months. The fund will focus on acquiring controlling interests in middle-market healthcare companies.

Frazier, based in Seattle, is a provider of private equity capital to healthcare companies. The firm, founded in 1991, prefers to make more substantial investments from a dollars perspective and pursues a wide range of investment types, including company creation and venture capital to buyouts of profitable lower-middle market companies.

