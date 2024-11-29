Senior Living Alert: Senior Care Impact — Results From 2024 Elections

The 2024 elections brought significant shifts and challenges at both state and national levels, with senior care emerging as a key focus in some regions while remaining underemphasized in others. From California's ongoing ballot counts to Florida's finalized results, the outcomes reflect a mix of policy priorities and political dynamics.

At the federal level, the incoming administration and a unified U.S. Congress signal potential changes for the long-term care industry, as key appointments and legislation take shape. McGuireWoods Consulting examine the election results, their implications for senior care and the legislative priorities that could define the industry's future.

California

As of publication, California continues to process a significant number of ballots ahead of the Dec. 13, 2024, certification deadline, with several races still undecided. In one of the watched races, Senate District 35, Democratic candidate Laura Richardson, who has advocated for increased senior program funding, was just called as the winner.

In Palm Springs, incumbent Republican state Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh has secured reelection. During her previous term, she successfully championed funding for a long-term care ombudsman program. In another notable race, Democratic candidate Tara Sreekrishnan, who campaigned on expanding long-term care resources, was unsuccessful in her bid.

While some contests remain undetermined, Democrats have maintained their supermajority in the California Legislature, despite a broader shift toward moderate positions among voters. The new legislative session commences Dec. 2.

Florida

Though Florida's legislative session begins in March 2025, the election results are now finalized. Republican Sens. Tom Leek and Stan McClain, who both supported legislation that drew concerns from the Florida Health Care Association regarding potential impacts on elder care, secured decisive victories in their reelection bids.

Republican Sen. Ben Albritton, who previously proposed legislation to modify required nursing hour requirements, won reelection and has been selected by his colleagues to serve as Senate president. He did not outline specific legislative priorities in his acceptance speech regarding the senior living industry.

New York

Following the recent New York state legislative elections, the focus on senior care within the campaigns offers insights into how candidates' platforms influenced outcomes.

In Senate District 38, Republican Sen. Bill Weber won against Elijah Reichlin-Melnick with 48.81% of the vote. Weber's advocacy for seniors, including hosting a senior fair, possibly resonated with voters, emphasizing a practical, community-focused approach. His reelection affirms the value of addressing localized issues.

In District 39, Republican Sen. Rob Rolison retained his seat with 48.44% of the vote. His emphasis on improving state agency services for seniors during his campaign likely contributed to support in the competitive Hudson Valley region.

Meanwhile, District 40 saw Democratic Sen. Pete Harckham reelected with 50.80% of the vote. Although Harckham previously promoted legislation around nursing homes, senior care was not a dominant theme in this cycle, yet his track record and broader policy appeal carried him through.

For the Assembly, Democratic state Assemblyman Ron Kim in Queens secured reelection as chair of the Standing Committee on Aging, though his campaign had limited focus on senior living facilities. In District 96, Ronald Diz's campaign focus on expanding senior housing did not lead to victory, reflecting that while senior care is important, broader campaign strategies may weigh more heavily.

Overall, the results suggest that while senior care is a vital issue, its direct impact on election outcomes may depend on how well candidates integrate it into their broader platforms.

North Carolina

In the recent North Carolina state legislative elections, Democrats succeeded in breaking the Republican supermajority in the House by flipping three seats, giving them 49 out of 120 seats. However, Republicans maintained their supermajority in the Senate, increasing their advantage to a 31-19 split. The House results mean Democrats can block veto overrides by Republicans, bolstering Democratic Governor-elect Josh Stein's influence.

Despite the high stakes and shifts in power dynamics, the senior living industry remained absent from campaign narratives across both chambers.

During his campaign for governor of North Carolina, Josh Stein did not specifically address the senior living industry or propose policies targeted toward assisted living facilities. His platform focused on broader priorities, such as education, public safety, economic growth and healthcare affordability. Stein emphasized building a strong economy, raising teacher pay, combating drug trafficking and improving access to technical education.

Pennsylvania

The 2024 Pennsylvania elections resulted in a continued split control of the General Assembly, with Democrats maintaining their slim majority in the state House and Republicans holding the Senate. This dynamic suggests continued negotiation will be required to advance legislative priorities, including those related to senior living and healthcare.

Democratic Rep. Arvind Venkat successfully retained his seat in the Pennsylvania House, where he previously sponsored legislation aimed at improving Medicaid application processing for long-term care facilities. His reelection secures a strong advocate for senior care within the legislature. Rep. Gary Day also retained his position in his Republican-leaning district, ensuring his continued role in shaping policies for the aging population.

Despite these developments, senior living facilities and related issues were not central topics in broader campaigns, reflecting the limited attention this industry received statewide during the election cycle.

National

With a major shift with the electorate towards conservative principles nationally, Washington, D.C., is still deciding how to react. President-elect Donald Trump has selected two nominees out of the crucial three that could impact the industry.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be considered by the U.S. Senate to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Long-term care is not one of his priorities for his "Make America Healthy Again" plan, but his antiestablishment viewpoint means anything could be on the table at any time.

Under him, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a television personality, physician and professor emeritus of cardiothoracic surgery, was choosen to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, pending U.S. Senate approval. He has been outspoken about his desire to change the Medicare Advantage program, including expanding it.

Trump has yet to nominate someone to serve as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

In Congress, the focus during the lame duck session will be to pass legislation that stregnthens the long-term care workforce through initiatives such as simplifying the visa process for international doctors, nurses and their families and enhancing training programs for aspiring certified nursing assistants. Other legislation of interest includes bills to maintain certain telehealth flexibilities that were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and to avert Medicare cuts, ensuring seniors can continue to access the care they need.

Additionally, the Biden Administration implemented a staffing mandate that risks worsening existing workforce challenges, potentially affecting over 290,000 residents. Members of Congress from both parties have expressed significant concerns about the mandate's standards and potentially harmful consequences.

