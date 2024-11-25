An AI Roadmap For Academic Medical Centers' Research Programs

Below is an edited excerpt from a recent paper authored by Manatt Health and Jeffrey Pennington, Former Associate Vice President and Chief Research Informatics Officer, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Click here to read the full paper.

Research programs that are part of Academic Medical Centers (AMC) are uniquely positioned to accelerate the translation of research into clinical care The central role of a clinician scientist in the AMC drives innovation from the viewpoint of health and disease. An organizational structure supporting basic, clinical and translational research creates a natural pipeline for innovation from fundamental biological discoveries to long-term health outcomes. Like many other factors affecting the healthcare system, artificial intelligence (AI) is fast becoming a significant disruptor to the traditional academic research model and more specifically, the translational research model which focuses on the translation of scientific discovery and innovation to clinical and health impact. This paper highlights some of the critical challenges that AMC-based research programs face and new opportunities presented, and introduces a framework outlining key steps AMC-based research organizations will need to take to prepare for AI and develop their programs.

Each program will start from a different place but may want to consider the following six steps in organizing their AI program and developing their AI strategy:

Imagine a future where AI can help providers deliver better care to patients in the most resource constrained health systems. Over 1,300 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) provide front line care to rural communities in our country. By law, these hospitals only receive supplemental funding if they limit lengths of stay to 96 hours, have fewer than 25 patient beds and provide 24/7 emergency department care. These conditions require them to operate under extreme financial constraints. Advanced Practice Providers such as physician assistants, nurse practitioners and clinical nurse specialists often provide direct service to patients. AI has the potential to extend the ability of these skilled professionals to perform advanced health screening, provide a broader range of diagnostic services, access critical clinical expertise when needed and offer aspects of specialty and acute care otherwise unavailable to these communities. AMCs are uniquely positioned not only to teach medical students but also teach AI systems to bring the cutting edge expertise of their care providers to the dedicated professionals working hard to improve the health of patients at CAHs, public hospitals and beyond.

Using AI to create needed efficiencies for our providers and AMC-based research organizations, help lower costs, and to improve access, consistency and quality of care, will result in a more equitable and sustainable system of care. There are many challenges to organize, fund and manage effective AI programs in an AMC environment, but the potential rewards are great and the risks of missed opportunity and declining viability associated with inaction are compelling.

