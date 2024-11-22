What Will Be The Fate Of Issues Of Importance To Radiologists In President Trump's Second Administration?

In an excellent white paper, leaders of the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) explore the potential policies and priorities of a second Trump administration

Specifically, the white paper's authors - RBMA co-executive director Linda Wilgus, MBA, and Christopher "Kit" Crancer, RBMA's immediate past president - describe several challenges facing radiology: declining reimbursement; corporatization and consolidation; and inadequate labor force and burnout, and how the next administration can address those issues. They also provide an important perspective on the increased role that state policymakers have in potentially shaping access to and funding for radiology services in diverse ways across the country.

As this transition is soon to be in place, the authors offer a hopeful note by stating that if the next administration prioritizes sustainable solutions, it can "support radiology in its mission to provide lifesaving, accessible care to all Americans."

