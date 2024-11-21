California And The NIH Partner On Precision Medicine Initative

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) All of Us program is a national initiative aimed at personalizing health care for all Americans. Launched in 2018, its mission is to gather health data from over a million diverse participants across the United States.

The NIH and the State of California are partnering to accelerate progress in health research and improve public health outcomes. As part of the collaboration, California will invest $9.25 million over the next four years to expand All of Us' outreach across the state, encouraging greater participation in the program. This initiative aims to advance personalized approaches for disease prevention and treatment.

Key highlights of the All of Us program are:

Diverse Participation: The program focuses on enrolling more participants from various backgrounds to reflect a diverse population.

The program focuses on enrolling more participants from various backgrounds to reflect a diverse population. Community Engagement: Continue to engage communities and ensure their voices are heard in health research.

Continue to engage communities and ensure their voices are heard in health research. Precision Health Insights: Facilitate the use of participant data to improve prevention, treatment, and overall health outcomes.

"As the most populous state in the nation, California is well-poised to extend the program's reach and help more people learn about the opportunity to help drive new discoveries," said Josh Denny, M.D., M.S., chief executive officer of the All of Us Research Program. "The state's strong support of All of Us' goals allows us to do even more to advance health and health equity for all." View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.