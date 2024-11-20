Growing A Dental Service Organization, With Steve DeLong (Podcast)

self

McGuireWoods partner and host Geoff Cockrell talks to Steve DeLong, founder and co-CEO of Bluetree Dental, about growing a dental service organization (DSO) in a competitive healthcare landscape.

Bluetree, which has expanded to more than 40 offices across six states since its inception in 2012, represents a successful model of combining de novo growth with acquisitions. Steve emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balance between central guidance and local practice autonomy, ensuring that dental professionals retain a degree of control over their operations. Geoff and Steve cover the strategic alignment of interests between a DSO and its dental providers, detailing Bluetree's approach to equity ownership and partnership models.

Steve also shares insights about Bluetree's decision to partner with Clairvest Group for a minority private equity investment, highlighting the preference for a cautious, long-term growth strategy over rapid expansion.

