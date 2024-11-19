Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Ampersand And GHO Acquire Avid Bioservices For $1.1 Billion

Ampersand Capital Partners and GHO Capital Partners will acquire Avid Bioservices for approximately $1.1 billion, according to a news release.

Avid (NASDAQ: CDMO), formed in 2002 and based in Orange County, California, is a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Ampersand, based in Wellesley, Mass., is a middle market private equity firm with a focus on growth equity investments in the healthcare sector within North America, Europe and the Asia–Pacific region. Founded in 1988, the firm typically pursues majority or minority positions in companies generating between $10 million and $200 million in revenue.

GHO, or Global Healthcare Opportunities, is a London-based specialist healthcare investor.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.