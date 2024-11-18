2024 Election Results Could Mean Significant Restrictions On Reproductive Rights

The 2024 elections created a bit of a mixed result for reproductive rights in the United States. A number of states passed ballot initiatives designed to increase access to abortion and reproductive health services. However, at the same time, Donald Trump was elected back into the office of the President and Republicans appear to have been able to secure a majority in both houses of Congress. As a result, 2025 could quickly mean that many of those advancements in reproductive rights could face significant restrictions or at least strong headwinds from the federal government.

We have composed a client alert detailing many of the ways that the 2024 election results could impact reproductive rights. The alert details the state ballot initiatives that were passed as well as aspects of federal law that could be used to restrict access even in states that have voted to increase access to abortion and other reproductive health services. This can include restrictions on the prescription and dispensing of the pharmaceuticals required for medication abortion as well as uses of existing federal laws to further restrict access to reproductive health services.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.