Kroger Agrees To Pay $1.37 Billion To State Attorneys General In Opioid Settlement

On Monday, November 4, supermarket chain Kroger finalized a settlement agreement with dozens of state attorneys general requiring the company to pay a total of $1.37 billion for its alleged role in failing to appropriately monitor the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies. The settlement resolves the states' allegations that Kroger ignored red flags showing suspicious narcotics prescriptions that fueled the opioid epidemic. The settlement involves 33 states and the District of Columbia, and multiple subdivisions and tribal nations.

The states that will receive the largest payments are Ohio, with 11.2% of the settlement amount; California, with 10.1%; and Texas, with 6.4%. The funds will go towards opioid prevention, treatment and recovery programs. The settlement also includes injunctive relief requiring Kroger's pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein led the settlement negotiations along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the attorneys general of Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia. Kroger, based in Ohio, initially announced the settlement in September 2023. A spokesperson for the company stated that the finalization of the settlement resolves "nearly all the outstanding opioid-related claims" against Kroger.