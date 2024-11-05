Regulation Of AI In Healthcare Utilization Management And Prior Authorization Increases

Highlights

Over the past two years, federal and state government agencies have moved to regulate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare setting, including in utilization management (UM) and prior authorization (PA) processes used to determine insurance coverage for medically necessary healthcare items and services.

This Holland & Knight alert provides a summary of these efforts to regulate the use of AI in UM and PA, as well as recommendations for key stakeholders, including managed care plans and UM organizations, to help ensure they remain compliant within this constantly shifting regulatory landscape.

Federal Regulation of AI in Healthcare

On Oct. 30, 2023, President Joe Biden issued the Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence (the E.O.). Among other initiatives, the E.O. requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop a strategic plan that includes policies and potential regulatory action regarding the deployment of AI in the health and human services sector. In particular, HHS is required to address the "development, maintenance, and use of predictive and generative AI-enabled technologies in healthcare delivery and financing – including quality measurement, performance improvement, program integrity, benefits administration, and patient experience." Further, HHS is required to develop an AI assurance policy to enable the evaluation of AI-enabled healthcare tools.

Prior to the E.O., on April 12, 2023, CMS issued the Medicare Program; Contract Year 2024 Policy and Technical Changes to the Medicare Advantage Program final rule (MA Policy Rule).1 This rule included provisions related to the use of AI in UM/PA processes, highlighting that Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations (MAOs) "must ensure that they are making medical necessity determinations based on the circumstances of the specific individual, as outlined at 42 C.F.R. § 422.101(c), as opposed to using an algorithm or software that doesn't account for an individual's circumstances."2 The MA Policy Rule also noted that any use of AI in healthcare, including in utilization review (UR), must adhere to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and that any use of AI should ensure fair and equitable decision-making, as well as mechanisms to review and contest AI-generated decisions. The MA Policy Rule became applicable to MA coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

On Jan. 17, 2024, CMS issued the Interoperability and Prior Authorization final rule.3 This rule mandates that affected payers (including MAOs) comply with new standards for coverage criteria and utilization management. In particular, the rule requires payers to implement, by Jan. 1, 2027, a "Prior Authorization Application Programming Interface" (API) to streamline the PA process. For example, the API requires impacted payers to send PA decisions to providers within 72 hours for expedited (i.e., urgent) requests and seven calendar days for standard (i.e., nonurgent) requests. MAOs can deploy AI to meet these new time limitations or to adjust levels of clinical reviewer staffing, but they must still ensure that providers are properly involved in the decision-making process.

On Feb. 6, 2024, CMS issued a frequently asked questions in which it provided further guidance on this issue. In the FAQs, CMS confirmed that MAOs could utilize AI in the PA process, provided the MAO ensures the application of AI complies with MA rules governing coverage determinations. In particular, CMS reiterated its guidance from the 2023 MA Policy Rule that while MAOs could utilize AI to assist in making coverage determinations by, for example, predicting patient outcomes such as the potential length of stay, the MAO cannot rely solely upon AI for making a determination of medical necessity, including decisions to terminate or approve a particular service. According to CMS, plans ultimately must base their decisions on the individual patient's condition as supported by clinical notes, patient history and the recommendations of patient's supervising physician.

State Regulation of AI in Healthcare

In 2024, there has been significant activity at the state level to regulate the use of AI in healthcare decision-making, including in UM/PA processes.

Colorado: On May 17, 2024, Colorado adopted the Consumer Protections in Interactions with Artificial Intelligence Systems Act of 2023. The act applies to developers of "high risk AI systems," which includes AI systems that are used by healthcare providers to make decisions that have a "material legal or similarly significant effect on the provision or denial to any consumer of health care services." The act requires affected developers to use reasonable care to avoid "algorithmic discrimination," defined to include any condition in which the use of AI results in in unlawful differential treatment or impact that disfavors individuals or groups based on their age, color, race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, genetic information or other protected status. By 2026, the act requires developers to conduct impact assessments to measure the accuracy and fairness of their AI systems and disclose any identified defects to system users. Additionally, the act requires insurers to notify individuals of AI-generated decisions and how the AI system specifically contributed to the decision. The act also provides individuals with a right to appeal such decisions.

Takeaways for Key Stakeholders

Monitor Regulatory Developments: It is crucial for managed care plans, UM organizations and other UM/PA stakeholders to stay informed about the latest federal and state regulations concerning the use of AI in UM/PA activities. This includes consistent monitoring of legislative developments at the state level and assessing the success of attempts to regulate the use of AI through these bills and the timeframe for enactment and compliance. In addition, while many MAOs and downstream entities have solid processes for implementing new CMS regulations and guidance, it is also important to be aware of any AI-related developments driven by other federal agencies, including through the larger HHS organization, Office of Inspector General (OIG), Office for Civil Rights (OCR), U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) or out of the executive branch or Congress. As just one example, the DOJ's Criminal Division has revised its Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs guidance to incorporate several AI-driven assessment questions. For a more detailed explanation, see Holland & Knight's blog post, "New DOJ Compliance Program Guidance Addresses AI Risks, Use of Data Analytics," Oct. 30, 2024.

Conclusion

The regulatory environment surrounding the use of AI in healthcare, particularly in UM/PA, is rapidly evolving. Insurers must remain vigilant and adaptable, ensuring that their AI applications and processes for conducting UM/PA are compliant with the latest regulations. Holland & Knight's Healthcare & Life Sciences Team will continue to monitor for any new federal and state initiatives governing the use of AI in UM/PA – and more generally within the healthcare sector – and are ready to assist as you further develop and implement AI-driven solutions.

