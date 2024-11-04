Nov. 20-21 FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On Regulating Generative AI-Enabled Medical Devices

Developing a GenAI-enabled medical device? Implementing GenAI in a healthcare application? Curious to hear how FDA is thinking about regulating in this rapidly-developing space? Want to understand the perspectives that will influence anticipated regulations at the ground level? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you will likely want to tune into FDA's upcoming Digital Health Advisory Committee meeting on premarket evaluation, risk management, and postmarket monitoring. As innovation continues to outpace regulation in this area, it is especially important for companies developing or marketing healthcare products that utilize AI technology to stay abreast of FDA's thoughts on how to regulate these products, as this will play into development, use cases and potentially even product liability considerations down the road.

Committee materials and the web link for the November 20 & 21 meetings are included below. The meetings are open to the public and those interested can attend in person in Maryland, or virtually through Webcast. The FDA is also establishing a docket for public comment on this meeting, with comments due by January 21, 2025.

On November 20 and 21, 2024, the Committee will discuss how the use of Generative AI may impact safety and effectiveness of medical devices enabled with this technology. The Committee will discuss premarket performance evaluation, risk management, and postmarket performance monitoring for Generative AI-enabled devices. www.fda.gov/...

