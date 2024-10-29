San Diego Physician And Medical Practice Pay $3.8 Million To Resolve FCA Allegations

San Diego-based physician Dr. Janette J. Gray and her former medical practice, The Center for Health & Wellbeing, agreed to pay $3.8 million to resolve allegations that they knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and TRICARE in violation of the False Claims Act (FCA).

Dr. Gray and The Center operated as a "holistic" clinic, claiming to be staffed by medical doctors, nurse practitioners, naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, and other health professionals. Dr. Gray and her practice offered a variety of alternative treatments, such as IV infusion therapy and hormone/supplement therapy.

The government alleged that from 2012 to 2022, Dr. Gray and The Center submitted false claims to Medicare and TRICARE for services those programs did not cover. Specifically, the government alleged that Dr. Gray and The Center (1) misrepresented the services provided and the rendering provider, including by concealing that the services were rendered by non-covered providers like naturopathic doctors and acupuncturists, (2) improperly billed for services using multiple codes instead of the correct bundled code, and (3) billed for medically unnecessary services. In addition to a $3.8 million settlement payment, Dr. Gray is excluded from participating in all federal health care programs for five years.

Read the press release here.

