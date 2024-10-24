Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: The New MHPAEA Final Rule – Key Takeaways And Insights

In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati and Megan Beaver talk to Alice Hall-Partyka and Spencer Bruck about the recently released Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) final rule. Alice and Spencer delve into the key new provisions of the rule, including the requirements for Non-Quantitative Treatment Limitations comparative analyses and the focus on data outcomes.

