8 October 2024

NORD Annual Breakthrough Summit

In October, NORD will also hold its annual Breakthrough Summit in Washington, DC on October 20-22, 2024. This event draws over 1,000 attendees including patients/caregivers, patient advocacy organizations, and healthcare, biotech, and medical technology companies. Registration is available here. This year, Matt Wetzel will take part in a panel discussion on the growing role of medical devices in the rare disease community.

