In October, NORD will also hold its annual Breakthrough Summit in Washington, DC on October 20-22, 2024. This event draws over 1,000 attendees including patients/caregivers, patient advocacy organizations, and healthcare, biotech, and medical technology companies. Registration is available here. This year, Matt Wetzel will take part in a panel discussion on the growing role of medical devices in the rare disease community.

The post NORD Annual Breakthrough Summit appeared first on Life Sciences Perspectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.