Leveraging AI in healthcare requires vast amounts of data, but navigating privacy and data security laws is crucial. A recent investigation into Australia's I-MED Radiology Network highlights concerns about using medical data for AI. This case offers valuable insights for U.S. providers, especially regarding compliance with HIPAA and other regulations. Read more.

