ARTICLE
13 September 2024

Karla Grossenbacher And Leon Rodriguez Write On Managing Health Care Employees Refusing Treatment For Religious Reasons In Reuters' Westlaw Today

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Seyfarth's Karla Grossenbacher and Leon Rodriguez co-authored an article, "What To Do When Your Healthcare Employee Objects To Providing Treatment Based on Religious Grounds,"...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Karla Grossenbacher
Photo of Leon Rodriguez
Authors

Seyfarth's Karla Grossenbacher and Leon Rodriguez co-authored an article, "What To Do When Your Healthcare Employee Objects To Providing Treatment Based on Religious Grounds," in Reuters' Westlaw Today on September 10. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed how health care employers face unique challenges when health care providers refuse to provide certain treatments or perform other duties based on religious objections.

"By understanding the legal framework and considering practical effect of accommodations, health care employers can respect their employees' beliefs while ensuring that patient care remains uncompromised."

The full article is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Karla Grossenbacher
Karla Grossenbacher
Photo of Leon Rodriguez
Leon Rodriguez
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More