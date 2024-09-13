Seyfarth's Karla Grossenbacher and Leon Rodriguez co-authored an article, "What To Do When Your Healthcare Employee Objects To Providing Treatment Based on Religious Grounds," in Reuters' Westlaw Today on September 10. The Seyfarth attorneys discussed how health care employers face unique challenges when health care providers refuse to provide certain treatments or perform other duties based on religious objections.

"By understanding the legal framework and considering practical effect of accommodations, health care employers can respect their employees' beliefs while ensuring that patient care remains uncompromised."

