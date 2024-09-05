Effective August 6, 2024, mental health professionals cannot diagnose or treat a minor presenting with a gender-related condition without first obtaining consent from one of the minor's parents, a legal custodian, or a guardian. The law, established by Ohio House Bill 68 (HB 68) and recently upheld by a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge, imposes stringent requirements on the process that must be followed in these cases.

This mandate applies to a wide range of professionals, including advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) specializing in psychiatric-mental health, psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed social workers, counselors, and marriage and family therapists.

HB 68 defines a "gender-related condition" broadly to include any situation where an individual feels an incongruence between their gender identity and biological sex, with gender dysphoria being the most commonly recognized condition. Before addressing any gender-related condition, mental health professionals are required by law to first screen the minor for other comorbidities, including depression, anxiety, ADHD, and autism spectrum disorder. Additionally, professionals must assess the minor for signs of physical, sexual, mental, or emotional abuse, as well as other traumas that might be influencing the gender-related condition.

In other words, providers must account for the order of operations required by HB 68 (diagnosing gender conditions last) and parents/guardians need to fully consent to that plan of action. If providers do not take both steps, then they are considered to be engaging in "unprofessional conduct" that could subject them to discipline by their professional licensing board.

