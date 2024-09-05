ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Cross-Industry Insights: Learning From Consolidation Beyond Healthcare

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Watch the on-demand recording of the latest panel discussion from Ankura that showcases how consolidation trends among hospital providers may align with or differ from historical consolidation...
Watch the on-demand recording of the latest panel discussion from Ankura that showcases how consolidation trends among hospital providers may align with or differ from historical consolidation that has occurred in other industries.

Ankura experts from multiple market sectors discussed:

  • Why merger and acquisition (M&A) happens in an industry and how industries have consolidated historically
  • What makes M&A in other industries effective, and what are some key mechanisms that drive efficacy
  • How other industries pursue partnerships without formal M&A to drive successful economies of scale

Authors
Photo of Valerie Hart
Valerie Hart
Photo of Jon Henrich
Jon Henrich
Photo of Merrill Strobel Bohren
Merrill Strobel Bohren
Photo of Michelle Mader
Michelle Mader
Photo of Erin Nelson
Erin Nelson
