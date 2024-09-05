Cross-Industry Insights: Learning From Consolidation Beyond Healthcare

Watch the on-demand recording of the latest panel discussion from Ankura that showcases how consolidation trends among hospital providers may align with or differ from historical consolidation that has occurred in other industries.

Ankura experts from multiple market sectors discussed:

Why merger and acquisition (M&A) happens in an industry and how industries have consolidated historically

What makes M&A in other industries effective, and what are some key mechanisms that drive efficacy

How other industries pursue partnerships without formal M&A to drive successful economies of scale

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.