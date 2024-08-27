ARTICLE
27 August 2024

Jessie Zeigler Discusses Litigation Risk Mitigation In Security Management

BB
Bass, Berry & Sims

Contributor

Bass, Berry & Sims logo
Bass, Berry & Sims is a national law firm with nearly 350 attorneys dedicated to delivering exceptional service to numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses in significant litigation and investigations, complex business transactions, and international regulatory matters. For more than 100 years, our people have served as true partners to clients, working seamlessly across substantive practice disciplines, industries and geographies to deliver highly-effective legal advice and innovative, business-focused solutions. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.
Explore Firm Details
Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Jessie Zeigler published an article in Security Management on the litigation risks facing security firms and what they can do to help protect themselves.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Jessalyn H. Zeigler
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Jessie Zeigler published an article in Security Management on the litigation risks facing security firms and what they can do to help protect themselves. Certain establishments, such as hospitals and other medical facilities, are seeing an increase in workplace violence, leading to the need for increased security on their premises.

"Hospitals often hire security companies to protect their workers, patients, and visitors. But if an act of violence results in an injury or death during a security company's watch, recent cases indicate that the company may find itself named as a defendant in a resulting lawsuit," Jessie said.

In highlighting this rising litigation risk for security providers, Jessie referenced a recent case, Scott Amaral v. Universal Protection Service LLC et al., in which a healthcare worker sued a hospital's security firm after an assault by a psychiatric patient. The worker alleged the security officers were negligent by not preventing the incident and failing to respond immediately.

Apart from healthcare settings, security firms can also face increased litigation risk when working event security and retail stores.

Among the best practices to mitigate risk for security companies and the businesses who hire them is to collaboratively implement an incident response plan and a system of auditing compliance in place before an incident occurs.

The full article, "How Security Companies Can Protect Themselves from Litigation," was published August 19 in Security Management and is available online.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jessalyn H. Zeigler
Jessalyn H. Zeigler
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More