Trending In Telehealth: July 30 – August 12, 2024

Trending in Telehealth highlights state legislative and regulatory developments that impact the healthcare providers, telehealth and digital health companies, pharmacists and technology companies that deliver and facilitate the delivery of virtual care.

Trending in the past two weeks:

Community health

Interstate compacts

Teledentistry

A CLOSER LOOK

Finalized Legislation & Rulemaking:

The Illinois governor signed into law SB 2586. While the bill imposes certain restrictions on the practice of teledentistry, it expands patient access to care in other ways, including allowing a dentist to treat a "patient of record" to provide emergent care, or conduct an initial consultation using teledentistry for the purpose of treating or assessing acute pain, infection, injury, or certain other conditions. A "patient of record" is defined as a patient for whom the patient's most recent Illinois-licensed dentist has obtained a relevant medical and dental history and on whom the dentist has performed a physical examination within the last year; obtained relevant records that are appropriate for the type of teledentistry service being provided from an in-person examination within the previous 12 months, including a review of the patient's most recent x-rays; or established a relationship with the patient through an exchange of protected health information for the purpose of providing emergency care, treatment, or services. The bill expands the definition of "teledentistry" to encompass diagnosis and treatment planning. The act also prohibits a teledentistry provider from requiring a patient to sign an agreement that limits in any way the patient's ability to write a review of services received or file a complaint with a regulatory agency.

In New Hampshire, the governor signed into law SB 403. This bill specifies that certified community health workers are permitted to provide services through telemedicine. The state defines "telemedicine" as "the use of audio, video, or other electronic media for the purpose of optimizing individual and family health outcomes."

In Ohio, SB 90 went into effect. Passed in April of this year, this bill enacts the Social Work Licensure Compact with the purpose of facilitating interstate practice of regulated social work by improving public access to competent social work services.

Why it matters:

States are continuing to recognize the value of teledentistry. As more states develop the role of teledentistry, many are taking measures to ensure this mode of care increases access as intended while not displacing critical in-person services. For example, the latest Illinois legislation limits the practice of teledentistry to "patients of record" but allows for the use of teledentistry to provide emergent care.

State legislatures are recognizing the utility of virtual care delivery. In the past two weeks, we saw this through New Hampshire's allowing community health workers to practice via telehealth, broadening the types of providers permitted to do so.

Interstate compacts are becoming increasingly popular alongside the adoption of telehealth. The pandemic witnessed a rise of multijurisdictional behavioral health practices which have proved to be enduring. Such multistate compacts have great potential to streamline the licensing process for practitioners who seek to practice across jurisdictions.

Amrita Krishnan, a summer associate, contributed to the development of this blog post.

