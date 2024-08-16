New Study Finds Ultra-Processed Plant-Based Food Can Increase Health Risks

For years, health advocates have urged a move away from meat-based proteins to plant-based alternatives. But a new study out concludes that even plant-based foods can be harmful for your health – if they are ultra-processed into a finished food product. As reported in Food & Wine, the UK study found that for every 10% increase in calories derived from plant-based ultra-processed foods, study subjects experienced a 5% higher risk of developing heart disease and a 6% higher risk of coronary heart disease.
So the key seems to be ultra-processing (the chemical modification of food and addition of artificial flavors, and preservatives, among others) and of course most plant-based protein substitutes are just that. Perhaps this study can advance the discussion on the natural meat v. plant-based protein alternatives debate.
"When scanning a label, look for ingredients such as high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, artificial flavors, emulsifiers, preservatives, and other additives that are not typical in home cooking," says Scott Keatley, RD, co-founder of Keatley Medical Nutrition Therapy. "Individually, these ingredients should not disqualify a food, but having multiple of these in one food is a red flag that the product is ultra-processed."
