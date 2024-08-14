ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Telehealth's Untapped Frontier: Addressing Fraud Risks In Geographically Dispersed Care

Telehealth's ability to connect patients and providers across vast distances brings undeniable benefits. However, this very advantage creates unique challenges for fraud prevention.
Telehealth's ability to connect patients and providers across vast distances brings undeniable benefits. However, this very advantage creates unique challenges for fraud prevention. Verifying patient identity and location becomes significantly more complex since traditional in-person verification methods are limited. Assessing medical necessity also presents a hurdle without a physical examination. Healthcare providers must grapple with developing clear criteria for telehealth consultations to ensure they remain medically appropriate.

To address these challenges and ensure secure telehealth services, several recommendations exist. Healthcare executives should prioritize implementing secure, multi-factor authentication protocols to verify patient identity and location during consultations. Developing clear guidelines for telehealth providers to assess medical necessity remotely is also essential. These guidelines can potentially incorporate additional tools like remote diagnostics technology or secure patient photo identification. Finally, partnering with local healthcare providers in remote areas can be a valuable strategy to facilitate in-person verification or examinations when deemed necessary.

By proactively addressing these additional considerations, healthcare executives can mitigate fraud risks associated with telehealth and leverage its full potential for legitimate and efficient patient care delivery. As always, a robust compliance program is the best defense against fraud.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Michael Ruggio
