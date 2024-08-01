ARTICLE
1 August 2024

Creating A Futures Market For Healthcare (Video)

After working on President Obama's Cancer Moonshot initiative, Greg Simon, President of Simonovation, LLC, is still working to make an impact on healthcare. With the U.S. Healthcare System transformation from a chronic care system to a curative system underway, he is now taking the opportunity to change the financial underpinning of the system.

In his innovative Moonshot, he is looking to “change the rules during the game” and create a never been done before, futures market for healthcare. 

Originally published 31 July 2024.

