The Vital Role Of Healthcare Powers Of Attorney (Podcast)

Tune in to learn how proactive planning can empower you to make informed healthcare choices, safeguarding your well-being and preserving your wishes.

Duggan Bertsch is a team of experienced attorneys with extensive backgrounds in business, estate planning, litigation, and tax. We focus on relationships and view ourselves as strategic partners with our clients. We live by our core values of people, excellence, service, community, innovation, wellness, accountability, industry forefront, diversity, and integrity.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, join host Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exits, and Vanessa Kanaga, CEO of Interactive Legal in their discussion about the significance of having a health care power of attorney in place. Discover the nuances of the types of documents and how they function, factors to consider when choosing an attorney, and some helpful provisions in the new Uniform Health-care Decisions Act. Tune in to learn how proactive planning can empower you to make informed healthcare choices, safeguarding your well-being and preserving your wishes.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.