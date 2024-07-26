ARTICLE
26 July 2024

The Vital Role Of Healthcare Powers Of Attorney (Podcast)

In this episode, join host Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exits, and Vanessa Kanaga, CEO of Interactive Legal in their discussion about the significance of having a health care power of attorney in place. Discover the nuances of the types of documents and how they function, factors to consider when choosing an attorney, and some helpful provisions in the new Uniform Health-care Decisions Act. Tune in to learn how proactive planning can empower you to make informed healthcare choices, safeguarding your well-being and preserving your wishes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

