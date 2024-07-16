ARTICLE
16 July 2024

Causation Split: First Circuit Pauses Teva Appeal; Regeneron Appeal Going Forward

BB
Bass, Berry & Sims

Contributor

Bass, Berry & Sims logo
Bass, Berry & Sims is a national law firm with nearly 350 attorneys dedicated to delivering exceptional service to numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses in significant litigation and investigations, complex business transactions, and international regulatory matters. For more than 100 years, our people have served as true partners to clients, working seamlessly across substantive practice disciplines, industries and geographies to deliver highly-effective legal advice and innovative, business-focused solutions. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.
Explore
False Claims Act (FCA) practitioners have been closely watching cases in which courts address the causation requirement in FCA actions based on Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) violations.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Brian Irving
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

False Claims Act (FCA) practitioners have been closely watching cases in which courts address the causation requirement in FCA actions based on Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) violations.

As we've covered, the question is, what causal link must the government or a relator prove between the alleged AKS violation and the allegedly false claim for payment? This issue is important given the government's and relators' heavy use of AKS-based FCA claims. Appellate courts are divided:

The First Circuit has been expected to weigh-in on this split. Last year, appeals involving this issue were filed in both United States v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and United States v. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Teva recently moved to hold its appeal in abeyance pending settlement discussions with the government, noting it was "optimistic" about a resolution. On June 20, the First Circuit granted Teva's motion, pausing the appeal for an indefinite time.

As of now, the Regeneron appeal is unaffected by this change and is scheduled for oral argument on July 22. The district court in that case sided with the Sixth and Eighth Circuits, holding that but-for causation is required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brian Irving
Brian Irving
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More