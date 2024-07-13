Project W: Takeways From WEB | Health Tech And The Women Transforming Healthcare

On June 13, in Culver City, twelve founders and over two dozen investors and experts convened for Project W's Women Entrepreneurs Boot Camp | Health Tech to drive innovation that is transforming the delivery of healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

Hailing from nine cities across the country, the founders of WEB | Health Tech are building innovative medical devices, software solutions for the industry, and digital platforms to deliver care to patients. Throughout the day, healthcare experts and investors shared their insights and guidance with the founders to accelerate their paths to success.

Our takeaways from the many discussions and interactions throughout the day? Here are five areas where the healthcare sector is ripe for disruption and where the women of WEB | Health Tech are leading the way.

Healthcare systems are still using processes that are antiquated, impeding the delivery and effectiveness of care.

WEB | Health Tech companies have developed software solutions to automate tasks, increase productivity, and decrease operating costs.

Kinometrix replaces manual risk assessments by leveraging machine learning and electronic health record data to provide accurate, real-time risk assessments.

Titan Intake helps practices and health systems reduce referral leakage and improve surgical yield through referral workflow automation, communication, and data.

Rivia Health makes the medical bill payment process frictionless and efficient for both patient and provider.

Providers continue to deal with post-pandemic staff burnout and the challenge of recruiting trained workers.

Moneta is harnessing the power of generative AI to replicate human staff interaction with older adults with mild cognitive impairment and early dementia with an on-demand AI voice assistant.

Certain populations and their unique health issues and characteristics continue to be underserved.

Women face unique health issues, and Swehl and Aavia are addressing them. Swehl's platform offers a modern toolkit to transform the way parents experience breastfeeding. Aavia enables women to track and understand how their ovarian hormones impact their daily lives.

Patients with darker skin tones may respond differently to therapies and Opticyte and Rubitection have developed devices that eliminate bias due to skin tone when detecting, assessing, or monitoring conditions.

Yumlish addresses a critical gap in the healthcare industry by providing accessible, culturally relevant nutrition education to underserved populations.

Existing healthcare delivery systems have limited capacity to deliver specialized treatments to large patient populations that need them.

Nivati is solving the problem of access to mental health care by providing four layers of care – self-guided, group, 1:1, and crisis care.

NOCTEM Health uses digital technologies and advanced machine learning to upskill non-specialists so they can offer sleep therapy to their patients.

The pace of R&D lags behind demand for new therapies and ways to diagnose conditions.

Synthesize Bio uses cutting edge AI technology to accelerate R&D for life sciences and pharmaceutical companies by reducing data collection and analysis from months to minutes for a fraction of the cost in time, personnel, and materials.

Keep an eye on these companies and the founders who are building them. They are making healthcare more accessible, more equitable, and more effective.

