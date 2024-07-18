The US Supreme Court's decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo has upended four decades of established rule, setting off chain reactions that will change the workings of any industry...

Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The US Supreme Court's decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo has upended four decades of established rule, settingoff chain reactions that will change the workings of any industry that interacts with federal regulators, including drug and medical device developers, chemical manufacturers, water suppliers and energy producers.

Foley Hoag partner Andrew London spoke with Chemical & Engineering News about the potential effects of Loper on the Life Sciences industry, saying that the effect on innovation could be chilling if pharmaceutical companies and their investors don't have a clear sense of whether guidelines from the FDA, the US Department of Health and Human Services or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services can be relied on.

"Reliability is always a good thing," London says. "That's what supports the investment. That's what turns a good idea into a commercial product."

Read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.