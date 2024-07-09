A Healthy Business Starts With A Healthy You

Let me just level with you: your business won't be successful or healthy if you're not healthy as well.

There's this mentality among business owners, especially entrepreneurs, that we need to push ourselves hardest. That sets an example for the team and that if we're not doing 200% then we're doing 0%.

But that's the wrong example to set. Because the reality is that for a business, if its leader is always ailing or out of commission, then how can you attend to the business? Even if you have a quality staff of dedicated people that you've delegated work out to, your main focus of growing and expanding the business is going to be hampered by your inability to bring your full self to the job.

Your Business Can't Be Healthy If You're Not

Past generations of business leaders worked themselves to the bone and made that the expectation for "hard workers" but I think it's even harder to show up for yourself and your business—but with infinitely better payoff. It takes a lot of work to create a good and healthy lifestyle that can support the rapid pace of your business.

For me, that means getting up early every morning for a solid workout before the workday starts. I know if I wait until later after work, I'm going to have no energy and not do it. It means taking vacations and actually unplugging—something I can do because I have a top-notch staff who can cover for me in my absence.

I can't say what exactly will work for you, but I do have a few tips to start building a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

1. Sleep

This is the bare minimum. Getting enough quality sleep is the first and best thing you can

do to make sure you're maintaining your health. Have you ever heard of sleep debt?

Like other debts, it can add up fast!

2. Eat well

I think this one's one of the hardest to adopt because it's so easy to reach for junk food

when you're at the office or onsite. But I'll reiterate what you already know: eating

regular, nourishing meals can help you think clearly, deal with stress, and work longer.

3. Manage stress

This one's a BIG one for business owners especially. But stress has been shown to

increase the risk of high blood pressure, depression, and heart attacks. Employing some

stress management techniques at work can help lay the foundation for a healthier life

overall. Problems are much more manageable when you limit how much the stress

impacts you.

Setting a routine is a great way to start managing some of the stress of your life by

creating a level of predictability your body craves.

4. Exercise

Even if it's just getting in a walk every day or some chair exercises, regular exercise can

improve cardiovascular health, increase energy levels, reduce stress, and improve

cognitive function. It can also help you manage stress.

5. Establish boundaries

In and out of work, boundaries are important. For a lot of us, our work can be

consuming. If you're a business owner or entrepreneur, there are a lot of hats you often

have to wear. I get it. I've been there. Hell, I'm still there, and it's something I work on

every day. The important thing is to suss out what are healthy lines for you to draw. For

me, that's been taking on too much day-to-day work that was taking time away from me

working on the business. I needed to delegate. So I hired, trained up, and set those

appropriate boundaries so I could work on what I needed to for the good of the business

and me.



Find what works for you!

6. Get regular checkups

The only way to know your health is to see a professional occasionally. Even if you

feel healthy, regular checkups can help catch problems early when they're easier to treat

and potentially prevent new ones from forming.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.