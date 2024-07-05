Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Arti Bedi Pullins, President and Chief Healthcare Officer at QuestionPro, joins us to discuss how the healthcare sector is increasingly recognizing and leveraging data as an asset, including how data is being collected for value-based or outcome-based payment models.

What We Discussed in this Episode:

How is data being recognized as an asset in the healthcare sector?

What are some really interesting and valuable areas where healthcare data is being collected today?

How are industry players balancing patient privacy concerns with commercial interests?

How crucial is data integrity, and how is transparency being communicated to engage consumers and patients?

How is healthcare data being collected for value-based or outcome-based payment models?

What other exciting opportunities have emerged in terms of data collection and leveraging data as an asset in healthcare?

About Arti Pullins

Arti Bedi Pullins is a strategic, data-driven entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in leading business strategy, product innovation, digital marketing and end-to-end divisional deployment for Healthcare, HealthTech, Health & Wellness and Tech companies. Her passion sits at the intersection of customer-based design thinking, innovative technology and accurate market data and research. She is President and Chief Healthcare Officer of QuestionPro.

Throughout her 19-year career, Arti has architected and led over a dozen technology companies toward double and triple-digit growth by applying market, customer and product research to understand how consumers impact brand engagement and adoption. Prior to founding Pundit Consultantz, which was recently acquired by QuestionPro, she held senior leadership roles with SessionM, Glassdoor and CareerBuilder.com.

Arti holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in sociology and communications from Michigan State University.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office and co-lead of its Digital Health Team, Sara Shanti's practice sits at the forefront of healthcare technology by providing practical counsel on novel innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital healthcare and regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

At the cutting edge of advising on "data as an asset" programming, Sara's practice supports investment in innovation and access to care initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes and sensitive data, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and care.

About Phil Kim

A partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Dallas office and co-lead of its Digital Health Team, Phil Kim has a number of clients in digital health. He has assisted multinational technology companies entering the digital health space with various service and collaboration agreements for their wearable technology, along with global digital health companies bolstering their platform in the behavioral health space. He also assists public medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the investment banks that serve as underwriters in public securities offerings for those companies.

Phil also assists various healthcare companies on transactional and regulatory matters. He counsels healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups, home health providers, and other healthcare companies on the buy- and sell-side of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and operational matters, which include regulatory, licensure, contractual, and administrative issues. Phil regularly advises clients on matters related to healthcare compliance, including liability exposure, the Stark law, anti-kickback statutes, and HIPAA/HITECH privacy issues. He also provides counsel on state and federal laws, business structuring formation, employment issues, and involving government agencies, including state and federal agencies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.