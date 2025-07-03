ARTICLE
3 July 2025

BREAKING NEWS: OSHA, MSHA To Publish 30+ Proposed Rules July 1

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
Tomorrow (July 1, 2025), OSHA and MSHA will publish over 30 proposed rules, many of which request public comment, in the Federal Register.
United States Employment and HR
Lisa B. Marsh,Sierra Vierra, and Douglas Solomon

Tomorrow (July 1, 2025), OSHA and MSHA will publish  over 30 proposed rules, many of which request public comment, in the Federal Register. Included in OSHA's slate of proposed rules is a Rescission of Coordinated Enforcement Regulations, and a proposed clarification of its Interpretation of the General Duty Clause. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lisa B. Marsh
Lisa B. Marsh
Photo of Sierra Vierra
Sierra Vierra
Photo of Douglas Solomon
Douglas Solomon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More