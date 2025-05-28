ARTICLE
28 May 2025

Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025: Mental Health Matters—Managing Issues At Work (Podcast)

In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025 podcast series, John Stretton (shareholder, Stamford) and Maria Greco Danaher (shareholder, Pittsburgh)...
Maria Greco Danaher and John Stretton
In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025 podcast series, John Stretton (shareholder, Stamford) and Maria Greco Danaher (shareholder, Pittsburgh) discuss mental well-being and mental health issues in the workplace. Maria and John highlight the challenges employers face when dealing with employees who have mental health conditions, and explore common issues, such as anxiety, depression, addictive behaviors, introversion, and discrimination concerns. The speakers provide tips on how to recognize, discuss, and manage anxiety among employees. They also share effective practices for promoting a professional and emotionally supportive work environment while properly handling accommodation requests under the Americans with Disabilities Act and addressing potential legal concerns.

