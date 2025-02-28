American Workers Are Dying Or Ailing Of Heat Illness. Proposed OSHA Rule Helps.

If high heat indexes are anticipated, employers may want to consider taking some proactive steps to ease the impact of the heat on their employees.

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Key Points

OSHA has proposed a rule to protect workers from heat-related illnesses and injuries, but its future is uncertain.

The proposed rule would require employers to monitor temperatures, provide training, and take action when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Employers can take proactive steps to protect workers from heat, such as providing cool water, rest breaks, and training on heat stress symptoms.

The hot, humid days of summer may seem far away especially with Nashville temperatures recently falling into the single digits, but now is the time for Tennessee employers to consider the impact of heat and potential for heat-related illnesses experienced by employees.

Last year, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (“OSHA”) proposed a rule on Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings.

While the future of the rule under the new administration is unclear, the proposed rule can still provide considerations for employers to address the impact of the heat on their employees.

OSHA's proposed rule takes a broad approach and would require monitoring, training, and reporting in addition to actions required of employers when certain “heat triggers” are reached. The initial heat trigger in the proposed rule is a heat index of 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

What employers would be required to do under the OSHA rule

Why the focus on heat by OSHA? OSHA cites to numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in support of the need for a federal standard to protect workers.



Heat waves shimmer off of Highway A1A on Tuesday afternoon, as workers from a State road crew brave the broiling heat in Satellite Beach.

According to the Bureau, 479 workers in the United States died from exposure to environmental heat from 2011-2022 and an estimated 33,890 workers experienced work-related heat injuries and illnesses that resulted in time away from work from 2011-2020.

A report released on Aug. 26, 2024, in the Journal of American Medicine, reported heat-related deaths in the United States increased by 117% from 1999 to 2023, with the highest number of deaths in 2023 at 2,325.

Some key provisions of the proposed rule include requirements of employers to:

Create a heat injury and illness prevention and emergency plan Monitor outdoor and indoor work areas (under certain conditions) to determine an employee's exposure to heat Implement certain control measures once the heat trigger is reached, including access to water, paid rest breaks, and break areas with shade or air conditioning

The onus is on employers to lessen workers' risk of heat injury

Under the proposed rule, additional actions would be required by employers if a “High Heat Trigger” (a heat index of 90 degrees Fahrenheit) were reached, including mandatory 15-minute rest breaks every two hours and observation of employees to monitor for signs or symptoms of heat-related illnesses. The full text of the proposed rule is available on the OSHA website.

Employers should keep in mind that they still have a general duty to their employees to address known hazards.

If high heat indexes are anticipated, employers may want to consider taking some proactive steps to ease the impact of the heat on their employees.

Consider providing cool water and periodic rest breaks to employees, encouraging employees to dress appropriately for the temperature, training employees on signs and symptoms of heat stress, and educating employees on procedures in the case of a heat emergency.

Hopefully by taking steps to address hot conditions, employers can address heat risk until cooler fall temperatures arrive.

Originally published by The Tennessean.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.