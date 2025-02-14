Signs You Can't Ignore If You're Doing Business In California

California Employers, Watch For Sharp Turns Ahead

If you operate a business in California, you know how difficult it is to keep up with ever-changing legal trends. California employers should review and refresh their workplace postings each year to keep up with legislative changes and annual minimum wage increases. Various California state agencies, including the Department of Industrial Relations ("DIR"), Civil Rights Department, Cal/OSHA, and local municipalities require employers to post information in an area frequented by employees where it may be easily read during the workday. Here are the signs you can't ignore in California:

California Minimum Wage: Employers must maintain a posting regarding the applicable state minimum wage, which increases practically every year. As of January 1, 2025, the minimum wage in California is $16.50/hour. Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Order: Employers must post the Wage Order applicable to their business type. The good news is that the DIR has published an index of businesses and occupations intended to help employers determine which Wage Orders are right for them. Payday Notice: Employers must also display a Payday Notice informing employees of their regular payday. Employers can use the template created by the state or create their own notice that clearly conveys to employees when and where they will receive their wages. Healthy Workplaces, Healthy Families Act of 2014 – Paid Sick Leave: All employers must maintain a posting alerting employees to their paid sick leave entitlement under the Healthy Workplaces, Healthy Families Act of 2014. California substantially amended its paid sick leave law in 2024, and the DIR published an updated poster. As we previously detailed, additional legislative paid sick leave changes went into effect January 1, 2025. However, these changes are not captured in the current poster. Family Care & Medical Leave & Pregnancy Disability Leave: Employers with 50 or more employees (and public agencies) must maintain a poster advising employees of their rights to job-protected leave under the California Family Rights Act (though note that CFRA applies to employers with at least 5 employees!). The poster covers the reasons for use of CFRA leave, and employees' right to pregnancy disability leave under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA). Emergency Contact Information: The DIR also requires California employers to display an emergency services contact sign. The sign must include phone numbers for fire, police, and medical services. Time Off to Vote: Not less than 10 days before every statewide election, employers must post a notice advising employees of their right to take time off to vote. Safety and Health on the Job: Employers are required to display a poster that outlines basic requirements and procedures to comply with Cal/OSHA workplace safety and health standards. Additional health and safety related posters are required for employees who work with hazardous/toxic substances. Injuries Related to Work: Employers must post a notice that advises employees of their right to workers' compensation benefits, how to apply for those benefits, and the contact information for the employer's workers' compensation insurance carrier (or a statement that the employer is self-insured). Whistleblower Protections: Employers must display a poster that explains the California whistleblower law protections, who is protected, and includes the telephone number of the whistleblower hotline maintained by the California Attorney General. The law requires that the poster be in lettering larger than size 14-point type. No Smoking: Employers must also have signs indicating where smoking is prohibited and permitted on Company property. Additional information can be found on the DIR's web site. Summary of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses: California employers with 11 or more employees must post Form 300A from February 1st to April 30th. This Form summarizes the total number of work-related injuries and illnesses that occurred in the previous year, including the total number of cases, days away from work, and types of injuries or illnesses. Other required occupational injury and illness forms are published on the Cal/OSHA website. California Law Prohibits Workplace Discrimination: This required poster informs employees of their rights under FEHA. It includes information on protections against discrimination and harassment based on protected categories including in part race, color, national origin, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, medical condition, marital status, and military or veteran status. As we previously wrote, effective January 1, 2025, the intersection or combination of protected characteristics are expressly protected from discrimination. This poster has been updated to include intersectionality. Transgender Rights in the Workplace: In addition to the general non-discrimination poster, California employers must maintain a poster that informs employees of their protections against discrimination, harassment, and retaliation based on gender identity or gender expression. Notice to Employees Regarding Unemployment Insurance (UI), State Disability Insurance (SDI), and Paid Family Leave (PFL): This required poster informs employees of their rights and benefits under California's UI, SDI, and PFL programs. It includes links to the Employment Development Department where employees can obtain information and file benefit claims. Notice to Employees Regarding UI Benefits: This poster informs employees about their right to unemployment benefits, including who is eligible, how to file a claim, and the benefits available. Proposition 65: Proposition 65 mandates that employers with 10 or more employees provide "clear and reasonable" warnings to Californians about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. If employees may be exposed to chemicals on the Proposition 65 list at the workplace, employers may be required to post or otherwise distribute a warning.

Federal Workplace Posting Zone

In addition to California's required postings, federal law requires employers to post certain notices.

Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) Job Safety and Health "It's the Law": Employers are required to display a poster informing employees of their rights to a safe workplace and to report work-related injuries, employers' obligation to provide a workplace free of known hazards, and other OSHA protections. Federal Minimum Wage: Employers with employees covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act, must display a poster including the federal minimum wage. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission "Know Your Rights": In addition to state anti-discrimination laws, employers are also required to have a poster that describes the federal protections against discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. The "Know Your Rights" poster also includes information regarding non-discrimination obligations for federal contractors. Federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA): Employers must have a poster describing employee's right to 12 weeks of job-protected leave for specific family, medical, and military-related reasons under the FMLA. The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act: This required poster informs employees of their protections against discrimination based on their current or former military service status and their right to reemployment following military leave. Federal Employee Polygraph Protection Act: Under this Act most private employers must have a poster publicizing that employers are generally prohibited from requiring or requesting an employee or job applicant take a lie detector test as part of their pre-employment screening or during the course of employment.

Additional Requirements Ahead

This list is not exhaustive. In addition to the California and federal required posters, there are additional required workplace notices for federal contractors, certain industries, specific types of employees, and employers whose employees face certain unique hazards. Local municipalities (particularly within California) have their own workplace posting requirements regarding things like local minimum wage, local paid sick leave and predictive scheduling ordinances.

Workplace Solutions

