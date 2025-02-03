Cal/OSHA Provides Guidance For Managing Post-Fire Cleanup Efforts

In light of the ongoing and devastating fires in Los Angeles County, Cal/OSHA released new guidance to ensure the safety and health of workers involved in fire damage cleanup.

Of note, Cal/OSHA's standards may apply to some household domestic service workers. Historically, domestic service workers have not been subject to Cal/OSHA's standards while cooking, cleaning, and providing childcare for a family. Cal/OSHA reminded employers that household domestic service workers are governed by Cal/OSHA's standard if the workers are engaged in fire cleanup work, such as removing ash and debris and cleaning fire-damaged structures. As such, it is important for those employers who have employees performing post-fire cleaning to take note of the Cal/OSHA guidance.

As a reminder and unrelated to this recent guidance, effective July 1, 2025, Cal/OSHA will gain control over workplace safety for some household domestic services.

Key Points to Note:

Employers are required to identify and evaluate potential hazards in fire-damaged areas. This includes assessing risks such as unstable structures, hazardous materials, and environmental dangers like ash and soot. Proper training and instruction must be provided to employees before they begin cleanup work. This training should cover the specific hazards they may encounter and the safety measures they need to take. Employers must ensure that workers have access to and use appropriate PPE. This includes NIOSH-certified respirators, gloves, eye protection, and other necessary gear to protect against inhalation of harmful substances and physical injuries. Cal/OSHA emphasizes the importance of adhering to existing health and safety standards. This includes regulations on heat illness prevention, confined space entry, and handling of hazardous materials. Employers must establish and communicate clear emergency procedures. This includes protocols for evacuations, first aid, and reporting unsafe conditions.

