Navigating Change: OSHA's 2024 Wrap-Up And A Look Ahead To 2025

In the latest episode of Greenberg Traurig's Workplace
Safety Review podcast, co-hosts Adam Roseman and Joshua Bernstein
provide a comprehensive wrap-up of the significant OSHA
developments from 2024 and explore what's on the horizon for
2025. They delve into the impacts of administrative changes,
including the Supreme Court's Loper Bright decision, which
overturned Chevron deference, and how it may affect OSHA
litigation. Their discussion highlights key regulatory updates,
like the proposed heat stress and lockout/tagout standards, and
examines the potential implications of the Kenrick Steel case
challenging the constitutionality of the Occupational Safety and
Health Review Commission. As the Trump administration prepares to
take office, the hosts consider the prospective leadership and
policy direction under Secretary of Labor nominee Lori
Chavez-DeRemer and the next OSHA head. Workplace Safety Review is a
