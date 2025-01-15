ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Workplace Safety Review: Episode 35 | Navigating Change: OSHA's 2024 Wrap-Up And A Look Ahead To 2025 (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Adam Roseman and Joshua Bernstein

In the latest episode of Greenberg Traurig's Workplace Safety Review podcast, co-hosts Adam Roseman and Josh Bernstein provide a comprehensive wrap-up of the significant OSHA developments from 2024 and explore what's on the horizon for 2025. They delve into the impacts of administrative changes, including the Supreme Court's Loper Bright decision, which overturned Chevron deference, and how it may affect OSHA litigation.

Their discussion highlights key regulatory updates, like the proposed heat stress and lockout/tagout standards, and examines the potential implications of the Kenrick Steel case challenging the constitutionality of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

As the Trump administration prepares to take office, the hosts consider the prospective leadership and policy direction under Secretary of Labor nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer and the next OSHA head.

Tune in to gain insights into the evolving landscape of workplace safety and health regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam Roseman
Adam Roseman
Photo of Joshua Bernstein
Joshua Bernstein
