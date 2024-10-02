ARTICLE
2 October 2024

Senate Bill 1350: Your Hearth Is Cal/OSHA's New Home: The Agency's Jurisdiction Expands To Include Household Domestic Services

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
Cal/OSHA regulates employee safety at places of employment. Historically, household domestic services were excluded from the definition of a "place of employment" and therefore Cal/OSHA's jurisdiction.
United States California Employment and HR
Photo of Sierra Vierra
Authors

Cal/OSHA regulates employee safety at places of employment. Historically, household domestic services were excluded from the definition of a "place of employment" and therefore Cal/OSHA's jurisdiction. With a swish of his duster pen, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1350, which removes this exemption and grants Cal/OSHA control over household domestic services with the following exceptions:

  • Household domestic service that is publicly funded, including publicly funded household domestic service provided to a recipient, client, or beneficiary with a share of the cost of that service.
  • Employment in family daycare homes, as defined.
  • Individuals who, in their own residences, privately employ persons to perform for the benefit of such individuals what are commonly regarded as ordinary domestic household tasks, including housecleaning, cooking, and caregiving.

All other household domestic services will be governed by Cal/OSHA's workplace safety requirements effective July 1, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sierra Vierra
Sierra Vierra
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More