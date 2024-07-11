In just a few short weeks, the world will tune in to watch the most talented athletes in the planet beat world records and achieve what no one has done before. After years of training, it will all come down to that one race, that one floor exercise. With cameras in their face and millions watching, these Olympians will have to push through the nerves while also trying to accomplish the unimaginable. No room for mistakes, no room for weakness. Prior to the 2021 Olympics, fans rarely questioned or discussed the mental health of these fearless superhumans. That changed three years ago.

Curtsey of simonebiles.com

On that fateful day, mental health took center stage when arguably the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, experienced a "mental block" in front of millions. While this is something many athletes have experienced throughout their career, this time, it happened to one of the most decorated Olympians in the world for all to see. In one of the most public displays of self-care, Biles chose to put her mental health first and withdrew from the competition. Her courage led to more discussions about mental health in sports and in the workforce. From this discussion, employers around the world now recognize the importance of the mental health of their employees.

The collective stress we all experienced during the Pandemic still lingers, which has caused the percentage of mental illness to soar over the last five years. The American Psychological Association warns that a superficial characterization of life being "back to normal" is "obscuring the post-traumatic effects on mental and physical health." Luckily, however, millions are recognizing the signs of mental illness early and are getting the help they need. According to a survey conducted by the Mental Health Association, 2023 saw the highest increase in mental illness diagnoses. In 2023 alone, 45% of adults ages 35-44 reported a mental illness compared to 31% in 2019. These numbers are rising every year. Mental health is real and employers need to be prepared to address it head on to ensure a healthy workforce.

Here are some helpful tips employers should consider to address the mental health crisis:

Promote a supportive culture in the workplace

Integrate mental health into the company's benefits program

Create a clear policy addressing the company's commitment to supporting their employees' mental health

Provide several resources to encourage employees to address their mental health

Train managers annually on the mental health policy and make a copy available on the company website

Check in with your employees on a routine basis and train your leaders to look for signs of possible mental health issues

Create a confidential, open-door policy to allow employees talk openly with their leaders about their mental health concerns

To help navigate these unchartered waters, employers are encouraged to obtain legal counsel that specializes in the employer's legal obligations and best business practices when managing mental health concerns in the workplace.

