“Pesticides Under FIFRA: What’s Happening Now And What’s Next,” September 22, 2026, 11:00 A.m. – 12:15 P.m. (EDT), Via Webinar

Bergeson & Campbell presents a comprehensive webinar examining critical developments in U.S. pesticide regulation under FIFRA, including EPA's decision backlog, PRIA reauthorization, PFAS reporting requirements, and heightened enforcement of chemical imports. The session explores how political changes, including midterm elections and Make America Healthy Again initiatives, will shape the regulatory landscape for pesticide and biocide market access.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is pleased to present “Pesticides under FIFRA: What’s Happening Now and What’s Next” to update stakeholders on significant recent regulatory, legal, and scientific developments affecting pesticide and biocide market access in the United States, and to provide a look ahead to potential impacts of the midterm elections. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) continues to confront funding challenges, a decision backlog, the renewal of the Farm Bill, and reauthorization of the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA), among other hot button issues. The long shadow cast by the intentional inclusion of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in products of all sorts — consumer, industrial, and agricultural — continues to challenge regulators, especially as key state PFAS reporting program deadlines are imminent. Amid these political and regulatory changes, there has also been a major uptick in enforcement, especially as it relates to chemical imports issues, inviting enhanced scrutiny of agricultural and industrial chemical imports. With so many initiatives underway, companies need to be hyper-alert and take steps now to understand and react to many moving parts.

During this webinar, members of B&C’s renowned Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) team will focus on these initiatives and break down the policy, legal, scientific, and regulatory implications that pesticide professionals need to know.

Topics Covered:

Regulatory MyPeST EPA backlog PRIA Latest developments

Legal Developments Effects of Durnell preemption case Enforcement cases and trends State PFAS legislation

Policy and Politics Farm Bill and PRIA 6 outlook Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiatives OPP resources Mid-term elections

Science and EPA Scientific Staff PFAS in pesticides — new active ingredients Outlook for EPA science staffing



Speakers:

James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, is a critical ally for any client addressing chemical policy, legislative, and related issues. He has been intimately involved with FIFRA and Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) legislative reauthorization and key regulatory matters for over five decades. Mr. Aidala brings extensive legislative experience on Capitol Hill and past experience as the senior official at EPA for pesticide and chemical regulation and provides clients with vital insights into not only relevant current policies of EPA and sister agencies, but also the way these policies have been or are likely to be formulated to help clients more successfully address regulatory matters. This unmatched wealth of experience allows him to explain, interpret, and predict EPA policies to help clients resolve or address their issues.

Lisa R. Burchi, Of Counsel, B&C, is involved in FIFRA and TSCA regulatory and enforcement matters. Ms. Burchi assists companies in complying with requirements applicable to products regulated under FIFRA, and is especially versed in data compensation matters under FIFRA. A California resident, Ms. Burchi also counsels extensively on matters related to California law, including Proposition 65 (Prop 65) and ingredient disclosure regulations. She offers more than 30 years of experience in these highly specialized fields.

Heather F. Collins, MS, Regulatory Consultant, B&C, is an excellent asset to clients who have issues in chemical regulation, registration, and compliance management matters for biocides and pesticides. Ms. Collins has over two decades of experience developing, implementing, and managing regulatory compliance for global chemical and chemical product companies. Her prodigious skill in developing biocide and pesticide registration and compliance strategies, coupled with her keen awareness of the financial and temporal pressures of the marketplace, make her an excellent resource for clients seeking a competitive edge in their compliance management.

Richard J. Fehir, Ph.D., Senior Chemist and Regulatory Scientist, B&C, comes from a distinguished 17-year career at EPA, during which he provided science and regulatory leadership across three major regulatory frameworks — FIFRA, TSCA, and PRIA — and served in OPP’s Health Effects pision (HED) and in the Antimicrobials pision (AD). Dr. Fehir deploys his deep technical understanding of the science underpinning regulatory submissions and his seasoned mastery of the organizational and policy factors shaping regulatory outcomes to assist clients in achieving durable compliance for industrial chemicals, pesticides, antimicrobials, nanomaterials, and the many substances and products produced with these chemical components.

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of FIFRA, TSCA, the European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation, the Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson’s peerless mastery of the complex interplay between chemical innovation, regulatory oversight, policy making, and product commercialization, and her decades of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner, allow her to develop client-focused and business-sensitive strategies whether advocating before EPA, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. state regulatory agencies, or other governance and standard-setting bodies.

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