Sustainable Development And Land Use Update

California intensifies enforcement of housing production mandates by suing five cities for non-compliance, while San Francisco and other municipalities advance legislative reforms to stimulate residential development through reduced regulatory burdens and expanded zoning flexibility. Local governments across the state grapple with balancing state housing requirements against community concerns over parking, density, and redevelopment priorities.

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

Article Insights

Margaret R. Akerblom’s articles from Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence, Banking & Credit and Technology industries Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Real Estate and Construction and Environment topic(s)

Focus

California sues 5 cities over failure to meet housing planning deadlines

Smart Cities Dive – July 21

California is suing five local governments over allegedly failing to meet state-mandated housing production planning goals. The cities, Calexico, Costa Mesa, Half Moon Bay, Ridgecrest, and Turlock, were among 15 local governments warned in March that they were out of compliance with the state’s Housing Element Law, which requires localities to update their housing plans every eight years to meet regional needs.

READ

News

San Francisco unveils reforms to unlock housing pipeline

Allen Matkins – July 22

On July 21, 2026, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a landmark legislative package designed to stimulate residential development and stabilize affordable housing funding. These reforms represent a strategic shift in the City’s approach to housing, moving away from high regulatory burdens to prioritize project feasibility. The legislation, which amends the City’s Planning, Building, and Administrative Codes to reduce financial obligations for residential projects, is paired with a proposed Charter Amendment to renew and expand the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

READ

Signal Hill plans new zoning rules for "oil patch" district

Urbanize LA – July 22

The City of Signal Hill in Los Angeles County is considering a new zoning overlay to stimulate redevelopment of the "oil patch" along its northern border. The proposed boundaries of the overlay district would encompass approximately 263 acres of land, which was largely developed between the 1920s and the 1960s for oil drilling purposes. The proposed new zoning would expand the uses allowed within the oil patch, including the construction of housing in some areas.

READ

State agency told Lompoc to let go of parking requirements for ADUs

KCBX – July 23

The city of Lompoc might try to buck the guidance of the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) because of a disagreement over parking requirements for accessory dwelling units (ADUs). HCD has told Lompoc that it cannot include any new parking requirements in its updated ADU zoning code. The city disagrees.

READ

High-density housing? Lemon Grove updating plan to redevelop downtown corridor.

The San Diego Union-Tribune – July 19

Lemon Grove in San Diego County is advancing a sweeping update to its Downtown Specific Plan that would transform the Broadway corridor into a denser, transit-oriented hub over the next two decades. The plan would add housing in hopes of drawing businesses by leveraging new state laws that encourage higher-density development near transit centers.

READ*

*This article may require a subscription to read.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.