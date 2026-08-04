Sustainable Development And Land Use Update

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California sues 5 cities over failure to meet housing planning deadlines
Smart Cities Dive – July 21
California is suing five local governments over allegedly failing to meet state-mandated housing production planning goals. The cities, Calexico, Costa Mesa, Half Moon Bay, Ridgecrest, and Turlock, were among 15 local governments warned in March that they were out of compliance with the state’s Housing Element Law, which requires localities to update their housing plans every eight years to meet regional needs.
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San Francisco unveils reforms to unlock housing pipeline
Allen Matkins – July 22
On July 21, 2026, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a landmark legislative package designed to stimulate residential development and stabilize affordable housing funding. These reforms represent a strategic shift in the City’s approach to housing, moving away from high regulatory burdens to prioritize project feasibility. The legislation, which amends the City’s Planning, Building, and Administrative Codes to reduce financial obligations for residential projects, is paired with a proposed Charter Amendment to renew and expand the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Signal Hill plans new zoning rules for "oil patch" district
Urbanize LA – July 22
The City of Signal Hill in Los Angeles County is considering a new zoning overlay to stimulate redevelopment of the "oil patch" along its northern border. The proposed boundaries of the overlay district would encompass approximately 263 acres of land, which was largely developed between the 1920s and the 1960s for oil drilling purposes. The proposed new zoning would expand the uses allowed within the oil patch, including the construction of housing in some areas.
State agency told Lompoc to let go of parking requirements for ADUs
KCBX – July 23
The city of Lompoc might try to buck the guidance of the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) because of a disagreement over parking requirements for accessory dwelling units (ADUs). HCD has told Lompoc that it cannot include any new parking requirements in its updated ADU zoning code. The city disagrees.
High-density housing? Lemon Grove updating plan to redevelop downtown corridor.
The San Diego Union-Tribune – July 19
Lemon Grove in San Diego County is advancing a sweeping update to its Downtown Specific Plan that would transform the Broadway corridor into a denser, transit-oriented hub over the next two decades. The plan would add housing in hopes of drawing businesses by leveraging new state laws that encourage higher-density development near transit centers.
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