Maryland Establishes Office Of The Solicitor General

- Maryland AG Anthony Brown announced the creation of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to oversee the state's appellate litigation in state and federal court.
- Julia Doyle, the current Chief of Litigation in the Civil Division, was appointed to serve as the new Solicitor General, effective January 2025.
- The OSG will collaborate with divisions across the AG's office and agency client offices, and coordinate with other state AGs' offices.
- Search our AG Buzz tag for other developments in the AG world.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.