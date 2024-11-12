ARTICLE
12 November 2024

Maryland Establishes Office Of The Solicitor General

Maryland AG Anthony Brown announced the creation of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to oversee the state's appellate litigation in state and federal court.
  • Julia Doyle, the current Chief of Litigation in the Civil Division, was appointed to serve as the new Solicitor General, effective January 2025.
  • The OSG will collaborate with divisions across the AG's office and agency client offices, and coordinate with other state AGs' offices.
