In a recent article, The Bond Buyer highlighted Mintz's role as bond counsel in a $1 billion deal for the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) led by Member Meghan Burke. The proceeds of the deal will be used to fund MBTA capital projects, repay commercial paper, and refund the agency's BABs.

SOURCE

The Bond Buyer

