Congress has completed three rounds of legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis. These include an $8.3 billion supplemental appropriation (round 1) signed into law on March 6, as well as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (round 2), which President Trump signed into law on March 18.
The third round, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), is a $2 trillion package that includes significant expansions in small business lending, unemployment insurance, tax relief to individuals and employers, health care measures, $500 billion in economic stabilization funds, $274 billion in emergency appropriations, and other measures aimed at combating the COVID-19 health care and economic crisis. The president signed the CARES Act into law on March 27, 2020.
In addition, this Holland & Knight alert provides a summary of the CARES Act's funding for programs of interest to local governments.
