Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | September 22, 2026

Whether it involves weapons or ones and zeros, we are clearly in the midst of a new space race. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink's acknowledgment that the United States has weapons in orbit sparked a flurry of reactions from Russia and China.

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Whether it involves weapons or ones and zeros, we are clearly in the midst of a new space race. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink's acknowledgment that the United States has weapons in orbit sparked a flurry of reactions from Russia and China. Meanwhile, the Air Force and Space Force are focused on developing technologies that accelerate procurement, eliminate supply chain bottlenecks and help agencies make sense of the vast amounts of data collected by space assets.

Not all of the news was defense-focused, however. The State Department launched a new space diplomacy initiative aimed at expanding international opportunities for U.S. space companies, while European leaders at the International Space Summit continued to press for greater autonomy in the continent's space efforts.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update

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