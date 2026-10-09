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9 October 2026

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | September 22, 2026

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Whether it involves weapons or ones and zeros, we are clearly in the midst of a new space race. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink's acknowledgment that the United States has weapons in orbit sparked a flurry of reactions from Russia and China.
United States Government, Public Sector
Thomas J. McCarthy,Carlos Bermudez,Jennifer Richter
+9 Authors
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Whether it involves weapons or ones and zeros, we are clearly in the midst of a new space race. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink's acknowledgment that the United States has weapons in orbit sparked a flurry of reactions from Russia and China. Meanwhile, the Air Force and Space Force are focused on developing technologies that accelerate procurement, eliminate supply chain bottlenecks and help agencies make sense of the vast amounts of data collected by space assets.

Not all of the news was defense-focused, however. The State Department launched a new space diplomacy initiative aimed at expanding international opportunities for U.S. space companies, while European leaders at the International Space Summit continued to press for greater autonomy in the continent's space efforts.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update

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Authors
Photo of Thomas J. McCarthy
Thomas J. McCarthy
Photo of Carlos Bermudez
Carlos Bermudez
Photo of Sean T. Conway
Sean T. Conway
Photo of Jennifer Richter
Jennifer Richter
Photo of Hans Rickhoff
Hans Rickhoff
Photo of Marta A. Thompson
Marta A. Thompson
Photo of Jon Markman
Jon Markman
Photo of Sean Carlesimo
Sean Carlesimo
Photo of Ryan Dowell
Ryan Dowell
Photo of Lamar Smith
Lamar Smith
Photo of Sharanya Sriram
Sharanya Sriram
Photo of Elizah Stein
Elizah Stein
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