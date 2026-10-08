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8 October 2026

Cost & Pricing Roundup – September 2026: TINA, Transparency, And A Busy Year For CAS (Video)

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Seyfarth Shaw LLP

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With more than 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
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Recent regulatory changes are reshaping cost and pricing requirements for government contractors, with new thresholds and transparency mandates taking effect. These developments demand careful attention to compliance strategies and disclosure practices as contractors navigate evolving obligations under federal procurement rules.
United States Government, Public Sector
Edward V. Arnold
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Seyfarth partner Teddie Arnold discusses the recent wave of cost and pricing developments in government contracting—including the TINA certified-data threshold’s increase to $10 million, Deputy Secretary Feinberg’s August 2026 supplier cost-and-pricing transparency memo, and the Cost Accounting Standards Board’s 2026 rulemakings—and their impact on contractors’ pricing, compliance, and disclosure obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Edward V. Arnold
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