Cost & Pricing Roundup – September 2026: TINA, Transparency, And A Busy Year For CAS (Video)

Seyfarth partner Teddie Arnold discusses the recent wave of cost and pricing developments in government contracting—including the TINA certified-data threshold’s increase to $10 million, Deputy Secretary Feinberg’s August 2026 supplier cost-and-pricing transparency memo, and the Cost Accounting Standards Board’s 2026 rulemakings—and their impact on contractors’ pricing, compliance, and disclosure obligations.
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