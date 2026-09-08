The Topline: Steptoe Appropriations Newsletter | September 4, 2026

CR Passage. On Tuesday, the House approved the Senate-passed continuing resolution (CR) by a vote of 370-48 under suspension of the rules. President Trump signed the CR into law on Wednesday. The measure extends FY26 funding levels through December 11 and was opposed by 19 Republicans, largely members of the House Freedom Caucus, and 29 Democrats. Passage of a CR this early is both rare and significant, as it removes the threat of a government shutdown heading into a fall when members are eager to demonstrate efficacy to constituents ahead of the midterm elections.

Democrats raised concerns with the CR passed by the House in July, which extended funding through December 4. In response, the Senate developed a bipartisan package that built upon the House's funding flexibility for the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), wildfire response efforts, and the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program with targeted funding and policy provisions for preparations related to the 2028 Olympics and measures to address housing assistance voucher shortfalls. The legislation also extends federal surface transportation programs and the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), while prohibiting the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from issuing or finalizing revisions to its Uniform Guidance through December 11. The guidance, which would give political appointees greater influence over certain federal grant-making decisions, has drawn bipartisan opposition from House and Senate appropriators.

The latest debates over the measure centered largely on a provision delaying implementation of a hemp ban enacted last year, which drew opposition from many conservative Republicans but was pushed by the White House. Meanwhile, language preserving restrictions on transfers of funds to US Border Patrol helped attract support from Democrats. Ultimately, the measure received broad bipartisan support, underscoring a shared interest in avoiding a shutdown and removing a potential political flashpoint heading into Fall.

Looking Ahead. Following next week's Labor Day recess, both chambers are scheduled to return the week of September 14. During that period, the House could take up a few appropriations bills, though leadership has not yet committed to a specific floor schedule yet. House leadership announced this week that votes are no longer expected during the weeks of September 21 and 28. However, members could be called back if the Senate advances a budget resolution needed to begin the reconciliation process. Absent such action, the House is not expected to return to Washington until after the midterm elections in November, setting the stage for a busy lame-duck session.

In the Senate, there is growing speculation that Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R-ME) could post some or all of the FY27 appropriations bills later this month to demonstrate progress amid ongoing disagreements over topline spending levels and an inability to hold markups because of Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) prolonged absence. Previous chairs have posted text and explanatory statements in lieu of full committee action in the past; most recently, then-Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-VT) posted the text of nine FY22 appropriations bills in October 2021 and the text of all 12 FY23 appropriations bill in July 2022.

Meanwhile, some Democrats are privately calling for Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) to lose her seat on the House Appropriations Committee after she and Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) broke with the party to help Republicans adopt a procedural rule (H.Res. 1499) providing for consideration of several measures, including a resolution condemning socialism. Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez currently serves on the Agriculture-FDA and Financial Services-General Government Appropriations subcommittees. Rep. Golden is not running for re-election but Rep. Perez is locked in a close race for reelection in a district President Trump carried by three points in 2024. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has directed an internal Democratic Caucus committee to review what the leader called "a significant breach of trust" by Reps. Gluesenkamp Perez and Golden.