Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | July 28, 2026

Last week, the FCC adopted its Space Modernization Order, a sweeping effort to streamline satellite licensing and accelerate commercial space activity.

Beyond Washington, the UK is preparing to roll out a new national space strategy backed by increased budgets and reforms. The Chinese government shines a light on who’s who in the Chinese space industry when it published the membership roster for its national commercial space consortium, revealing 271 participants from across the country’s space sector.

The pace of all this space activity is reflected in the numbers. According to the Space Foundation’s newly released State of the Global Space Economy report, the global space economy grew 12% last year to reach $686 billion.

All this and more in this edition of Akin’s Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.