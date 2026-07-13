The Week In Weed: July 10, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see a new campaign for legal cannabis in Tennessee.

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Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see a new campaign for legal cannabis in Tennessee. The American Bankers Association sends a letter to Congress. Cannabis advocates in Idaho submitted signatures. And finally, a great comment about the rescheduling hearings.

TENNESSEE

The Volunteer State’s ban on hemp products took effect this week, and two lawmakers have a response. Senator Heidi Campbell (D) and Representative Aftyn Behn (D), both from the Nashville area, have introduced the “Pot for Potholes Act.” The bill would legalize cannabis in the state, and invest the tax revenue in infrastructure projects, including repairing highways. So far, it’s an uphill climb, in a legislature dominated by Republicans, but the pair are determined to push for hearings and re-introduce the bill in 2027, if necessary.

AMERICAN BANKERS ASSOCIATION

As the SAFE Banking Act makes yet another appearance in Congress, we see that Congressional leaders have received a letter in support of this legislation from the American Bankers Association. They make the arguments one might expect: reduce crime, both theft from dispensaries forced to deal only in cash and money-laundering on a grander scale; provide clarity to businesses in the cannabis industry; and provide certainty to banks looking to serve the industry.

IDAHO

The undaunted cannabis supporters of the Gem State have submitted more than 150,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State. The office will conduct a final review of all the signatures to determine if there are enough valid ones from a large enough percentage of voters from enough of the state legislative districts. If the group manages to clear the review, then the measure will appear on the November ballot. Polling shows considerable support for medical cannabis in Idaho, but we’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out.

AND FINALLY

Our friends at Cultivated Daily recently interviewed Gary Kaminsky, a lawyer representing a witness at the DEA rescheduling hearings.

“It may be a kangaroo court — but for once, we’re the kangaroo,” says Gary Kaminsky, a lawyer representing Dr. Corey Burchman who testified to the efficacy of medical cannabis for pain management during the DEA rescheduling hearings last week.

Be well everyone – we’ll be off next week, but back in your inbox on July 24.

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